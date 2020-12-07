Menu
Severe storms are expected impact areas surrounding Emerald. Pic: file photo
News

WARNING: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall for parts of CQ

kaitlyn smith
7th Dec 2020 6:27 PM
RESIDENTS should prepare to batten down the hatches as damaging winds and heavy rainfall descend on the Central Highlands.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Emerald and the wider Central Highlands area around 5.40 this evening.

Damaging conditions could also likely lead to flash flooding in the area over the next several hours.

Severe storms are forecast to impact Emerald and surrounding areas.
The warning comes after weather experts today predicted much-needed rainfall for the heat-stricken area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move their cars under cover and away from trees if possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:30pm.

bureau of meteorology emeralds storm severe storm storm warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

