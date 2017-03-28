29°
WARNING: Damaging winds of up to 125kmh for Capricornia areas

28th Mar 2017 4:45 AM
Cyclone Debbie is tracking further south
Cyclone Debbie is tracking further south

4.15am: A severe weather warning for damaging winds up to 125kmh has been issued for people in parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays and Capricornia as Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie approaches the Queensland coast

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and St Lawrence.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for people in parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays and Capricornia

At 4am Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie was nearing the Whitsunday Islands where gusts of 182kmh (2.27am) have been recorded today.

It is tracking west-southwest towards the Queensland coast and is expected to cross just south of Bowen later this morning as a category 4 system.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns bands of thunderstorms are expected to develop well to the south of the cyclone and are likely to move onto the coast and adjacent inland areas between St Lawrence and Gladstone through today.

These thunderstorms may produce localised areas of destructive wind gusts in excess of 125 kmh within the warning zone.

In Rockhampton this morning the maximum wind gust so far was 41kmh at12.43am with 17mm of rain since 9am Monday while in Yeppoon the strongest wind gust to date was 56kmh at 3.02am with 65mm of rain since 9am.

A Tropical Cyclone Warning is current from Lucinda to St Lawrence, including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands, extending inland to Charters Towers, Mount Coolon, Moranbah, and Pentland.

CYCLONE DEBBIE WATCH

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

WATCH: Mackay residents told to evacuate to Rocky

WATCH: Mackay residents told to evacuate to Rocky

UP TO 25,000 Mackay residents have been told to evacuate towards Rockhampton now.

Sandbagging to begin in Rocky as heavy rain looms

SES volunteers use sandbags to divert water around a home in Yeppoon.

Rockhampton Regional Council will provide sand for sandbagging

Rocky industry prepares for Cyclone Debbie

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year.

PORTS and industry are preparing for a Category 4 Clyclone debbie.

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

Meteye Data on the BoM website reveals Cyclone Debbie has redirected south.

BOM expects the Cyclone Debbie system to hit Central Queensland.

Cyclone preparation: How to avoid the emergency room

Residents are reminded to use their common sense when it comes to using emergency health services

