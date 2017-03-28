WARNING: Damaging winds of up to 125kmh for Capricornia areas

4.15am: A severe weather warning for damaging winds up to 125kmh has been issued for people in parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays and Capricornia as Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie approaches the Queensland coast

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and St Lawrence.

At 4am Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie was nearing the Whitsunday Islands where gusts of 182kmh (2.27am) have been recorded today.

It is tracking west-southwest towards the Queensland coast and is expected to cross just south of Bowen later this morning as a category 4 system.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns bands of thunderstorms are expected to develop well to the south of the cyclone and are likely to move onto the coast and adjacent inland areas between St Lawrence and Gladstone through today.

These thunderstorms may produce localised areas of destructive wind gusts in excess of 125 kmh within the warning zone.

In Rockhampton this morning the maximum wind gust so far was 41kmh at12.43am with 17mm of rain since 9am Monday while in Yeppoon the strongest wind gust to date was 56kmh at 3.02am with 65mm of rain since 9am.

A Tropical Cyclone Warning is current from Lucinda to St Lawrence, including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands, extending inland to Charters Towers, Mount Coolon, Moranbah, and Pentland.

CYCLONE DEBBIE WATCH

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

