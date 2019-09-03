Warning issued after new bushfire flares up at The Caves
FIRE crews are rushing to a new bushfire north of Rockhampton after spending the past two days battling to bring the Farnborough bushfire under control.
An alert issued at 1.20pm by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said a bushfire at The Caves was burning in the vicinity of Barmoya Road, Fourteen Mile Road and Gunder Road.
The Bushfire warning currently sits at 'advice' level with residents urged to stay informed.
A QFES spokesperson said the fire currently didn't pose a threat to homes but this situation could change quickly.
Firefighters are working to contain the fire and people the area are expected to be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Daily Fire Danger Rating currently has Capricornia listed as a "very high” fire danger risk.
What you should do:
- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
- Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
- Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.