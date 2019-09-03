Warning issued after new bushfire flares up at The Caves

FIRE WARNING: Another bushfire has sprung up at The Caves which was hammered by fires like this one in 2018.

FIRE crews are rushing to a new bushfire north of Rockhampton after spending the past two days battling to bring the Farnborough bushfire under control.

An alert issued at 1.20pm by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said a bushfire at The Caves was burning in the vicinity of Barmoya Road, Fourteen Mile Road and Gunder Road.

The Bushfire warning currently sits at 'advice' level with residents urged to stay informed.

The Caves area a month after the fires last year. Allan Reinikka ROK271218acavesfi

A QFES spokesperson said the fire currently didn't pose a threat to homes but this situation could change quickly.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and people the area are expected to be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Daily Fire Danger Rating currently has Capricornia listed as a "very high” fire danger risk.

FIRE WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology's Daily Fire Danger Rating shows CQ experiencing a very high fire risk. BoM

What you should do: