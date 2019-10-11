WARNING: Keep an eye out for travelling livestock

Motorists are urged to be extra vigilant with multiple drovers currently utilising the Central Highlands' stock route network.

MOTORISTS are urged to be extra vigilant when moving around the region with multiple drovers currently utilising the Central Highlands’ stock route network.

“Under Queensland legislation, travelling livestock have right of way and may hold up traffic for 15 minutes at a time,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“If you encounter stock on the road, slow down and drive slowly when it’s safe to pass.

“Warning signs will be put in place to advise oncoming traffic of the cattle’s location and drivers are encouraged to reduce speed.”

Stock routes, whether they be road reserves or dedicated stock routes, are owned by the state government and managed by the Central Highlands Regional Council.

Cattle drovers are required to obtain the necessary permit from council and abide by guidelines before grazing cattle on a stock route or road reserve.

For more information, go to centralhighlands.qld.gov.au or call council’s customer service team on 1300 242 686.