WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds expected

30th Sep 2018 2:21 PM

Maryborough and Tiaro are in the firing line for a severe storm currently tracking towards the region.

The bureau has warned damaging winds and large hailstones are likely over the next several hours. 

Hail stones have already been reported at Childers and Howard. 

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.  

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

 * Move your car under cover or away from trees.

 * Secure loose outdoor items.

 * Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

 * Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

 * Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

 * For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

 

The next update is expected at 5pm.

