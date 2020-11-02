Menu
WARNING: More storms are expected to impact parts of the region.
Weather

WARNING: Large hailstones, strong winds to hit CQ

kaitlyn smith
2nd Nov 2020 2:56 PM
PARTS of Central Queensland could be hit more with significant storms this afternoon after a severe weather warning was issued for the region.

BOM issued the warning just after 2.30pm Monday afternoon, saying large hailstones and damaging winds would likely occur.

People in parts of the eastern Capricornia, far north Wide Bay and Burnett districts should prepare for possible severe storms over the next few hours.

Large hailstones and strong winds are predicted for parts of Central Queensland.
Specific locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Calliope, Miriam Vale, Mount Morgan and Seventeen Seventy.

The warning comes following days of high temperatures across most parts of the region over the weekend.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:40pm.

