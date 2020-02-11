WARNING: Major CQ highway cut due to flooding

The Capricorn Highway at Bluff has been closed due to rising flood water.

UPDATE, 9.50AM: Blackwater police have issued a statement on the myPolice Blackwater Facebook page, advising motorists of the road closures around the Central Highlands.

“We wish to advise motorists that the Capricorn Highway between Blackwater and Bluff is currently closed due to water over the road at Blackwater Creek,” the statement read.

“Bluff Creek is also closed due to silt on the road. Council are in the process of removing the debris however have advised this will take about three hours.

“Blackwater Rolleston Road is also closed due to water over the road.

“Blackwater Cooroorah Road is still closed due to flooding over the Bedford Weir crossing.”

Police are uncertain how long the Capricorn Highway will be closed.

The Capricorn Highway has been reported as closed near Bluff due to overnight rainfall.

INITIAL: WITH heavy falls of more than 100mm sweeping across Central Queensland, part of the Capricorn Highway has been closed due to rising flood water.

About 90mm was recorded for Bluff and 123mm for Duaringa since 9am Monday.

The Capricorn Highway at Bluff has been closed to all traffic due to flooding of the river, with long delays expected.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is reminding motorists to not drive in flood waters.

