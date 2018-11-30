WARNING: Man involved in stabbing at large, could be armed

AT LARGE: Police are looking for a man who may be driving this car and allegedy involved in a violent home invasion on Wednesday night.

UPDATE FRIDAY 11am:

POLICE are searching for a second man who was allegedly involved in a stabbing in Gympie on Wednesday night who could be armed and on the run.

The 25- year-old was one of two men who reportedly fled from a Rifle Range Rd home late Wednesday night after two men were stabbed.

A 24-year-old Glastonbury man was arrested yesterday, but a second man is at large and possibly driving a silver Holden Commodore Ute, 2009 model, with the Queensland registration plate 807-TGS.

Police described him as Caucasian who is about 189cms tall with short brown hair and are appealing for the public to report any information about his whereabouts.

However they warn residents not to approach the man or the car but to immediately call police on Triple Zero (000) as he could be armed.

Detectives charged a 25-year-old Glastonbury man with one count each of wounding, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, enter dwelling with intent at night using actual violence whilst armed with a dangerous weapon and in company.

As well as two counts of armed robbery.

He has been remanded in custody to re-appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 24-year-old victim was in a critical condition on Wednesday night after being allegedly seriously assaulted and stabbed.

Today he is still recovering in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE - Thursday 8pm

A MAN has been charged after another man sustained critical injuries from several stab wounds "during an alleged disturbance" in Gympie late last night.

Detectives charged the man with "two counts of armed robbery in company with violence and one count each of wounding, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and enter dwelling with intent", according to Queensland Police.

He "appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today".

Police are alleging two men went to a property on Rifle Range Road at around 11pm last night, "where they became involved in a physical altercation with the 24-year-old male occupant".

The victim was taken to Gympie Hospital and was later airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after sustaining multiple stab wounds in the incident.

One of the offenders was also stabbed before both men fled the scene.

Police later arrested a 25-year-old Glastonbury man after he was located at a Southside property early Thursday morning.

He received treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802232800

EARLIER - Thursday morning

A MAN was allegedly stabbed in the back last night during a violent home invasion.

Early information suggests two men turned up to a Rifle Range Rd property about 11pm last night.

A physical altercation broke out, Gympie police alleged, and a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back.

One of the offenders was also stabbed before he and the other trespasser fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Glastonbury man at a Southside property in the early hours of this morning.

He is being for a non-life threatening stab wound and helping police with investigations.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Earlier 6.30am:

A MAN who was allegedly "wounded" in the back in Gympie was in a critical condition late last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 11pm last night on Rifle Range Rd.

A man in his 20s with wounds to his back was taken to Gympie Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said this morning.

The incident is under police investigation.

More information as it comes to hand.