WARNING: More wild weather, severe storms to hit CQ

Dark clouds are seen rolling across the Fitzroy River this afternoon.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has once again issued a storm warning for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia.

Severe thunderstorms are predicted for areas including Biloela, Rockhampton, Mount Morgan and Yeppoon over the next several hours.

Large hailstones and heavy rainfall may also impact some areas, leading to flash flooding.

More storms are forecast to hit Central Queensland this afternoon.

The warning comes just 24 hours after Brisbane City experienced similar flash flooding.

Around 7500 people across Rockhampton were yesterday left without power for some time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:15pm