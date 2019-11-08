Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warning of delays as strike action grips Brisbane Airport

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS could face delays as airport workers take industrial action at Brisbane Airport this morning.

Organised by the Transport Workers Union, airport staff will be protesting against the casualisation of their workforce from 11am today.

"Airport workers are protesting today at the forced part-time, insecure, casual work they endure while airports make billions of dollars in profit," the union said on Facebook.

A Brisbane Airport media spokeswoman said the airport was aware of the protests.

"We don't expect it to make an impact on the airport," she said.

"They won't be in the terminal.

"They generally congregate outside the domestic airport and have never had an impact. 11am is not a peak time and there won't be an impact on planes or travellers."

airport strike brisbane airport editors picks transport workers union travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies in police vehicle on way to Rocky watch house

        premium_icon Man dies in police vehicle on way to Rocky watch house

        News A MAN died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle after a struggle with officers this morning.

        Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        premium_icon Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        News Residents advised to be on high alert for the next five days.

        Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        premium_icon Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        News The 16 year old was left with countless plates, screws and wires

        Update: Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

        premium_icon Update: Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

        News South-bound lanes are being cleared after two trucks collided near the Neville...