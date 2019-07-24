Menu
Tickets for shows at the Ipswich Civic Centre should only be bought on the official site.
Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

Darren Hallesy
by
16th Jul 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 24th Jul 2019 9:44 AM
A QUESTIONABLE ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events with punters warned to only buy direct from official venues.

Ipswich Civic Centre show tickets are now for sale on controversial website Viagogo.

A quick website search reveals Civic Centre events such as a Troy Cassar-Daley gig and Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's Mamma Mia were for sale.

Viagogo has been condemned for practices that include charging high booking fees that customers are not warned of.

People have also complained tickets are not received or do not guarantee admission.

Ipswich City Council Community and Cultural Services manager Don Stewart said people should buy tickets only on the official site and to avoid unauthorised resellers.

"Ipswich Civic Centre has a proud history of bringing the best available talent to the city and we're always trying to keep prices down," he said.

"The safest way to ensure tickets are legitimate and at the right price is to buy them from the Ipswich Civic Centre website. All shows on the website have a ticketing link which is managed by the Ipswich Civic Centre team.

"People should avoid unauthorised ticket sellers."

