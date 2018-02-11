WARNING: Pup dies following bite from eastern brown snake

Eleven-month-old red cattle dog Romeo is recovering after he was bitten by a snake at Gowrie Junction.

Eleven-month-old red cattle dog Romeo is recovering after he was bitten by a snake at Gowrie Junction. Contributed

GOWRIE Junction resident Craig Dougherty has a warning for dog owners after one of his dogs suffered a lethal snake bite.

Mr Dougherty believed the blistering heat on Sunday was what may have lured an eastern brown snake to his property on Sunday.

"I was out the front loading cattle with a friend and I heard a dog barking," he said.

He returned to find his 11-month-old red cattle dog Romeo collapsed on the ground.

"He couldn't move and he had a lot of blood from his mouth and was breathing real heavy," Mr Dougherty said.

"Two metres behind him I saw a dead snake."

Eight-week-old blue heeler pup Bullet was killed after he was bitten by an eastern brown snake. Contributed

Mr Dougherty rushed both Romeo and eight-week-old pup Bullet to an Oakey vet.

"He (Romeo) got bitten inside the mouth - it was a bit of a worry," he said.

Romeo is now slowly on the mend, but Bullet did not survive.

According to Mr Dougherty, the Oakey vet had three calls for snake bites just on that Sunday.

"If I hadn't have got him to the vet he would have died for sure," he said.

"It was lucky I was home and got him straight there."

Nine-year-old red cattle dog Missy escaped a bite from a eastern brown snake at Gowrie Junction. Contributed

To prevent snakes visiting your yard and endangering your pets, the RSPCA recommends removing food that attracts snakes, keeping the lawn freshly trimmed and removing spots for snakes to hide in.

For Mr Dougherty, it means keeping an eagle eye out in the warmer months.

"I bought some snake mesh to keep the snakes out," he said.