Warning: Scammers targeting hockey fans now

SCAMMERS have targeted hockey fans hoping to live stream the Rockhampton Oceania Cup by creating a fake Facebook Page and website.

The scammers made the Facebook Page, Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc 2019 live, and posted links to a website supposed to be the live stream.

Once on the site users are prompted to enter their bank details to access a live stream that doesn't exist.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association has urged locals to not click on the link.

"We are doing what we can to have the fake page and fake events removed but it's in the hands of Facebook,” they said in a statement.

"We have deleted all related comments and are trying to block the offenders.”

They said the legitimate live stream link would be posted today and users would not be prompted to pay.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the scam was a disappointing start to the great local event.

"Can I just urge everyone to pay no attention to anyone wanting you to pay money for online streaming,” Cr Strelow said.

She urged locals to go and enjoy the event in person.

The scam has been reported to authorities.