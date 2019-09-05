Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCAMMERS: Hockey fans targeted by scams (pictured) 2019 Oceania International Hockey 5's Solomon Islands' Lesly Satu.
SCAMMERS: Hockey fans targeted by scams (pictured) 2019 Oceania International Hockey 5's Solomon Islands' Lesly Satu. Allan Reinikka ROK040919ahockey7
News

Warning: Scammers targeting hockey fans now

Meg Bolton
by
5th Sep 2019 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCAMMERS have targeted hockey fans hoping to live stream the Rockhampton Oceania Cup by creating a fake Facebook Page and website.

The scammers made the Facebook Page, Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc 2019 live, and posted links to a website supposed to be the live stream.

Once on the site users are prompted to enter their bank details to access a live stream that doesn't exist.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association has urged locals to not click on the link.

"We are doing what we can to have the fake page and fake events removed but it's in the hands of Facebook,” they said in a statement.

"We have deleted all related comments and are trying to block the offenders.”

They said the legitimate live stream link would be posted today and users would not be prompted to pay.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the scam was a disappointing start to the great local event.

"Can I just urge everyone to pay no attention to anyone wanting you to pay money for online streaming,” Cr Strelow said.

She urged locals to go and enjoy the event in person.

The scam has been reported to authorities.

oceania cup rockhampton rockhampton hockey association scammers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rockhampton man dies in tragic motorcycle crash

    premium_icon Rockhampton man dies in tragic motorcycle crash

    News Two others were also seriously injured in a traffic crash involving four motorcycles

    O'Dowd speaks out about Biloela's Tamil family

    premium_icon O'Dowd speaks out about Biloela's Tamil family

    News 'I've made the views of my constituents very clear to the Minister'

    Plans for new dental facility as owners outgrow old space

    premium_icon Plans for new dental facility as owners outgrow old space

    Business New centre is designed to reflect our typical Queenslander homes

    Selfless teacher educates third generation of Moura families

    premium_icon Selfless teacher educates third generation of Moura families

    News Norah Parsons is more than a dedicated teacher and school leader