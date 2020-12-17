Menu
Severe thunderstorms have been issued for parts of the Central Highlands. Photo: file
Weather

WARNING: Severe storm to hit parts of region

Kristen Booth
17th Dec 2020 5:01 PM
SEVERE thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Central Queensland and other parts of the state this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are possible over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rolleston and Springsure may be affected.

Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts may also be affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
