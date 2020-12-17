WARNING: Severe storm to hit parts of region

Severe thunderstorms have been issued for parts of the Central Highlands. Photo: file

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Central Queensland and other parts of the state this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are possible over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rolleston and Springsure may be affected.

Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts may also be affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: