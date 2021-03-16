WARNING: Severe thunderstorms expected in western regions

Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West districts on March 16.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Maranoa districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology revealed the weather events were likely to occur on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, the bureau announced on March 16.

Locations which may be affected include Barcaldine, Carnarvon National Park, Tambo, Blackall, Ilfracombe, Aramac and Muttaburra.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

BOM will issue an updated forecast at 5.45pm on Tuesday, March 16.