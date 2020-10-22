Menu
The BOM has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Central Queensland.
News

WARNING: Severe thunderstorms, possible giant hail for CQ

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 6:00 PM
PARTS of Central Queensland and Central Highlands could soon be hit with a third major thunderstorm in 24 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this evening issued another Severe Thunderstorm warning, with possible giant hailstones also predicted.

Destructive winds and heavy rainfall are also expected as the weather pattern continues to strengthen.

 

Severe thunderstorms and possible large hailstones may impact parts of the region this evening.
Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Blackwater, Taroom, Monto, Rolleston,

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning from BOM is due to be issued around 8.10pm this evening.

