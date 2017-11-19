WARNING: Severe thunderstorms set for parts of CQ

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of CQ.

UPDATE 4:20pm: A SEVERE storm warning is still current for parts of Central Queensland bringing hail and damaging winds to the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued another warning at about 4pm today alerting residents within the Central Highlands to take precautions.

INITIAL STORY: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Central Queensland set to bring hail and winds to the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2:26pm for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields to expect heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.

Over the next several hours, parts of these areas including Emerald, Clermont, Tambo, Rolleston, Springsure, Injune, Capella, Jericho, Augathella, Mantuan Downs, Lorne and Carnarvon National Park can expect extreme weather conditions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people in these areas to move their cars undercover, secure loose items outdoors, seek shelter and beware of fallen power lines.

For emergency assistance contact SES on 132 500.