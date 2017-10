Rain falling on the Mary Valley Highway.

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for Central Queensland affecting Emerald and Rolleston.

The Bureau of Meteorology issues a warning for heavy rainfall, flash flooding between Emerald and Roma from tonight into Monday morning.

Possible rainfall is estimated to reach between 90mm and 120mm in the six hour fall period.

Isolated heavier falls up to 160mm are also possible.