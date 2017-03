WARNING: Severe weather predicted across region today

CENTRAL Queensland residents are being warned ahead of potentially severe weather over the next few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail over the next several hours in the Capricornia parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Biloela, Yeppoon, Monto, Marlborough, 1770 and Leura.

Minister for Emergency Services Mark Ryan warned severe storm activity in the state could be ongoing after a powerful cell today tore off roofs, brought down trees and powerlines and caused flash flooding in areas from Esk to Brisbane.

"This morning we saw parts of south-west and south-east Queensland battered by a very dangerous thunderstorm system and it may not be the last,” Mr Ryan said.

"BoM warns that we could see similar storms rolling through parts of the state throughout the rest of this week.

"With more storms forecast, I'm urging people to take a few moments to ensure they are prepared for continued severe weather.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: