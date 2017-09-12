Warning: Stay out of big Fitzroy River croc's trap zone

Wildlife officers have been monitoring the Fitzroy River and confirmed the presence of a crocodile, greater than two metres in length, approximately three kilometres upstream of Pink Lily Sands.

WILDLIFE officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) are working to remove a big crocodile from the Fitzroy River.

A member of the public reported a crocodile sighting to EHP on Thursday, 3 August 2017, approximately four kilometres upstream of the Barrage.

Under the current Queensland Crocodile Management Plan (QCMP) any crocodile greater than two metres in length or displaying aggressive behaviour in the Rockhampton Targeted Management Zone (Zone C) is automatically targeted for removal.

This includes the area from the Barrage upstream to Long Island.

A croc trap has been installed along the Fitzroy River. Chris Ison ROK151216ccroc2

A floating trap has been deployed in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area if possible while the removal operation continues.

People are also reminded that anyone who deliberately interferes with the operation of a crocodile trap could face penalties of up to $15,000.

The new offence of interfering with a crocodile trap includes:

Releasing a crocodile caught in the trap;

Triggering or otherwise interfering with the operation of the trap;

Misusing the trap;

Moving the trap;

Climbing, standing or jumping on the trap;

Damaging destroying or modifying the trap; damaging destroying, defacing or modifying a sign attached to the trap.

Authorities are chasing a big croc in the Fitzroy River. Erin Long

No matter how many crocodiles are removed it will never be possible to guarantee that any waterway in croc country is free of crocodiles. That's why it is very important to always be CrocWise

Further information on being CrocWise is available at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/wildlife/livingwith/crocodiles/crocodiles__be_croc_wise.html