Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some of the traps found on back roads at the Glass House Mountains.
Some of the traps found on back roads at the Glass House Mountains. Troy Lovell
Breaking

Warning to off-roaders after sinister spike traps found

Matty Holdsworth
by
2nd May 2019 9:05 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORBIKE riders and 4WD enthusiasts have been warned after a stack of sinister steel traps were found at Glass House Mountains tracks.

Brisbane man Troy Lovell was driving with his son earlier this week along the Beerburrum Woodford Rd near the popular Big Red and Three Sisters off-road tracks.

As he went to go over the mound, his diff struck something, concerned, he got out of his vehicle for a closer inspection.

"There were three big ones, all bigger than my hand sticking out, very big too," Mr Lovell said.

"Then there were three smaller ones scattered around.

"They would puncture my tyres for sure but if someone on a motorbike hit them they'd be severely injured.

"After speaking around, apparently it's one of the locals who is doing it. Due to an accident there not long ago."

4x4 beerburrum woodford road cars news editors picks glass house mountains motorbikes motoring sunshine coast warning
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Union and Labor team up against BHP employment deal

    premium_icon Union and Labor team up against BHP employment deal

    Business Union secretary said the BHP agreement was akin to "creating their own labour hire company”

    Ice, cocaine seized by Organised Crime Squad in CQ town

    premium_icon Ice, cocaine seized by Organised Crime Squad in CQ town

    Crime Search of home leads to multiple drug charges for young man

    • 2nd May 2019 10:22 AM
    Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

    premium_icon Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

    Politics Five Capricornia contenders had to negotiate some tricky questions.

    Fishing enthusiast hooks into council's murky water data

    premium_icon Fishing enthusiast hooks into council's murky water data

    Business Fed-up angler makes emails to council department transparent