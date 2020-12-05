Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a very high fire danger warning the Capricorn region on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a very high fire danger warning the Capricorn region on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Weather

WARNING: Very high fire danger to follow weekend

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS around the Capricornia area are warned come Monday the fire danger rating is predicted to reach very high levels.

The very high rating means a fire can be difficult to control, with flames that may burn into the treetops.

During a fire of this type, some homes and businesses may be damaged or destroyed.

Residents are advised during a fire with a ‘very high’ danger rating, you should use your home as a place of safety only if it is well-prepared and well-constructed.

The warning comes following a weekend of predicted low-30s temperatures for Gladstone and scorching mid to high 30s in Rockhampton.

As of Saturday, there are no fire bans in place for Gladstone, Rockhampton or Livingstone Local Government Areas.

Fire Danger Rating for Monday December 7.
Fire Danger Rating for Monday December 7.

Maximum temperatures:

Gladstone

Saturday: 32

Sunday: 32

Monday: 33

Rockhampton

Saturday: 36

Sunday: 37

Monday: 38

Yeppoon

Saturday: 30

Sunday: 31

Monday: 33

capricornia fire danger rating gladstone weather tmbweather very high fire danger
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      No new cases recorded in NSW

      No new cases recorded in NSW
      • 5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

      Top Stories

        Man pulls knife on juveniles at Kershaw Gardens

        Premium Content Man pulls knife on juveniles at Kershaw Gardens

        Crime He told police he armed himself with the knife because he was being threatened by the two youths.

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry reflects on challenging 2020

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry reflects on challenging 2020

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on the highs and lows of an...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: The problem with Federal Labor’s image

        Premium Content LETTERS: The problem with Federal Labor’s image

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.