WARNING: Very high fire danger to follow weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a very high fire danger warning the Capricorn region on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a very high fire danger warning the Capricorn region on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

RESIDENTS around the Capricornia area are warned come Monday the fire danger rating is predicted to reach very high levels.

The very high rating means a fire can be difficult to control, with flames that may burn into the treetops.

During a fire of this type, some homes and businesses may be damaged or destroyed.

Residents are advised during a fire with a ‘very high’ danger rating, you should use your home as a place of safety only if it is well-prepared and well-constructed.

The warning comes following a weekend of predicted low-30s temperatures for Gladstone and scorching mid to high 30s in Rockhampton.

As of Saturday, there are no fire bans in place for Gladstone, Rockhampton or Livingstone Local Government Areas.

Fire Danger Rating for Monday December 7.

Maximum temperatures:

Gladstone

Saturday: 32

Sunday: 32

Monday: 33

Rockhampton

Saturday: 36

Sunday: 37

Monday: 38

Yeppoon

Saturday: 30

Sunday: 31

Monday: 33