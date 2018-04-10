Menu
Crime

Warrant for businessman over 200 waste offences

10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

AN Ipswich magistrate has issued an arrest warrant for a Brisbane businessman charged with more than 200 waste related offences.

The warrant was ordered against Harideshwar Singh Hunjan after he failed to attend court on Monday.

A lawyer for the Department of Environment and Science which is prosecuting the charges, said he'd never met the man although the department investigator had spoken to him last on February 22.

Hunjan, 29, is charged with 115 counts of being a transporter to carry documents containing information received from generator; and 115 counts of being a transporter fail to record prescribed information about waste and give to receiver.

The charges relate to alleged offences at Redbank Plains between September 2016 and April 2017.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Hunjan was required to attend the court.

The court heard there had been difficulty in getting the brief of evidence to him because of his address.

There were also charges against him to go before Caboolture, Beenleigh and Redcliffe courts.

Mr Shepherd then issues a warrant for his arrest

Ipswich Queensland Times

