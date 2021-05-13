Warrant issued for dumped drums accused after court no-show

Jason Lee Atkins did not appear at Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday. Generic file photo.

A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, after he did not appear in court on Thursday.

Jason Lee Atkins was listed to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court but he failed to do so.

Mr Atkins, 38, is facing numerous charges including wilfully causing material environmental harm following a Department of Environment and Science investigation.

In 2019, the Department launched an investigation after drums were found in waterways at the Capricorn Coast.

In court on Thursday, a lawyer for the Department appeared via phone link and requested that a warrant be issued.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Mr Atkins had not appeared at court and issued a warrant.