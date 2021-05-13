Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jason Lee Atkins did not appear at Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday. Generic file photo.
Jason Lee Atkins did not appear at Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday. Generic file photo.
News

Warrant issued for dumped drums accused after court no-show

Darryn Nufer
13th May 2021 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, after he did not appear in court on Thursday.

Jason Lee Atkins was listed to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court but he failed to do so.

Mr Atkins, 38, is facing numerous charges including wilfully causing material environmental harm following a Department of Environment and Science investigation.

In 2019, the Department launched an investigation after drums were found in waterways at the Capricorn Coast.

In court on Thursday, a lawyer for the Department appeared via phone link and requested that a warrant be issued.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Mr Atkins had not appeared at court and issued a warrant.

jason lee atkins tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Oncology nurses to be recognised with revamped state award

        Premium Content Oncology nurses to be recognised with revamped state award

        Community The award will recognise registered oncology nurses across Queensland who make an exceptional contribution to improving the care and outcomes for patients and...

        Housing crisis campaign hits CQ billboards

        Premium Content Housing crisis campaign hits CQ billboards

        Community The campaign calls on the Federal and State Governments to make large investments...

        ‘Buoyant moods’ felt at high profile Beef 21’ auctions

        Premium Content ‘Buoyant moods’ felt at high profile Beef 21’ auctions

        News Three-year-old Collie Kelpie cross sells for a record price of $10,000 at Open Dog...