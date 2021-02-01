Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
News

Warrego speedster doesn’t recall driving 114km/h in 80 zone

Hugh Suffell
1st Feb 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A solicitor has argued in court that because his client had "no recollection" of excessively speeding on the Warrego Highway, it reduced his criminality.

Michael Adam Tanusoski pleaded guilty to two offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 25, 2021.

The two charges were disobeying the speed limit and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, after Tanusoski was intercepted by police on the Warrego Highway at Plainland, travelling 114 km/hr in an 80km/h zone.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said on June 29, 2020, police were patrolling the Warrego Highway with a vehicle fitted with an on-board speed detector, and intercepted Tanusoski driving his vehicle.

He was taken to the Laidley Hospital where he supplied a specimen of blood that was sent for analysis.

The specimen returned a positive reading for a prescription drug called Baclofen, Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Tanusoski's solicitor Mr Kayne Ballard told the court a fine was enough of a punishment for the offence.

Mr Ballard said in his submissions that because Tanusoski "had no recollection" of the event, that "reduced the criminality" and a conviction should not be recorded.

Magistrate Graham Lee said travelling at 114 km/hr through an 80 zone was "a very serious offence" and dismissed the argument.

Magistrate Lee said he would impose "fair and adequate punishment plus deterrent to the defendant and public".

Tanusoski was fined $1500 for the offences and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

        Premium Content CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

        Food & Entertainment “It is huge exposure but it also gives us a bit of feedback and confidence in knowing we are doing the right thing.”

        Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

        Premium Content Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

        News Things are looking up for the Capricorn Coast business.

        LETTERS: Dairy industry ‘grasping at seaweed’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Dairy industry ‘grasping at seaweed’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

        Premium Content Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

        Education The appointment followed the retirement of former principal Catherine Dunbar in...