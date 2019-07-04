Warriors defeat Sharks in round 13 A grade clash

TOUGH COMPETITION: Woorabinda Warriors' Rodrick Cameron tackles Fitzroy/Gracemere's Nathan Macovoy as he tries to break through to the try line.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round 13 of Rockhampton's Senior Rugby League A grade division last weekend had plenty of thrills and spills, with the finals now only six weeks away.

Fighting to stay off the bottom of the ladder was Woorabinda Warriors and Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks.

Backing up a 20-30 win over Emu Park in round 12, Woorabinda followed up their efforts with a 36-58 victory over the Sharks.

Woorabinda's Ivan Saltner and Fitzroy's Adam Moore led the game's try scoring, with two tries each.

Fitzroy's Matthew Anderson, Nathan McAvoy, Jai Broome and John Moore and Woorabinda's Roderick Cameron, David Daisy, Daniel Roberts, Michael Thaiday, Roderique Gela, Edgar Cowell, Graham Thomas and Stewart McInnerney got the ball over the line for their teams.

A Grade Round 13 Results

Fitzroy Gracemere 36 - 58 Woorabinda

Biloela Panthers 50 - 18 Emu Park

Yeppoon Seagulls 28 - 22 Norths Chargers

Ladder

1. Yeppoon Seagulls

2. Norths Chargers

3. Rockhampton Brothers

4. Emu Park

5. Biloela Panthers

6. Woorabinda Warriors

7. Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks