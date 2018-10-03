Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Issac Luke has reportedly re-signed with the Warriors for next season.
Issac Luke has reportedly re-signed with the Warriors for next season.
Rugby League

Warriors get their man as Luke accepts new deal

3rd Oct 2018 9:49 AM

VETERAN hooker Issac Luke has reportedly signed a one-year deal to stay at the Warriors in 2019.

The NZ Herald is reporting the 31-year-old has accepted a heavily reduced offer to remain in Auckland after negotiations with Newcastle broke down.

It's believed Newcastle's interest went cold after news Luke required shoulder surgery and will be sidelined until March.

The Warriors first tabled their offer to Luke in July, but he was seeking a longer-term deal with rival clubs.

In three years at the club Luke had his best season at the Warriors to date, helping them to their first finals appearance in seven years and reclaiming his Test jersey in June.

In 23 games he scored six tries, 10 line-breaks and 44 tackle-busts.

The new deal will give him the opportunity to get back to his best and show rival clubs what he can do in hopes of finding a new contract in Australia beyond 2019.

Related Items

Show More
issac luke nrl nz warriors

Top Stories

    Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    premium_icon Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    Crime Ian John Coombe was expected to be sentenced this afternoon, accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Community CHRIS Duane has first-hand experience with foundation close to heart

    Local Partners