Warwick company develops eco-friendly explosive

Joanna Payne, through her business Braeside Concrete & Quarries, won the gold environmental award through the Institute of Quarrying Australia in 2017, as well as the Cement Concrete Aggregates Australia State Award for recycling car tires and use in explosives. Michael Nolan

A WARWICK quarry pioneered a new generation of explosives made from recycled rubber tyres to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel.

Braeside Concrete and Quarries owner Joanne Payne started the project about eight years ago after meeting with Chiptyre, an Ipswich-based rubber recycling company based.

"They were looking to use recycled tyres as an alternative to diesel to run their plant," she said.

Traditional quarry blasting explosives are mix of ammonium nitrate and diesel and Mrs Payne thought she could switch out the diesel for Chiptyre's tyre-based combustible liquid.

"We don't need such a high-grade diesel, so I said, 'let's trial it,'" she said.

"It's all about this circular economy, they are looking at end-of-life products and finding ways to give it another life as a new product."

It took about six years of research and development to get the right blend and Mrs Payne said it could significantly reduce the quarry industry's carbon footprint.

"The average quarry would use 50,000-200,000 tonnes of explosive each year and the Australia explosive industry would produce many billions of tonnes per year," she said.

"Most of that requires diesel, so that's a significant impact on the environment."

Braeside Concrete & Quarries crushing unit. Michael Nolan

Aside from the environmental benefits, the rubber mix is cheaper to transport.

Quarries can truck in the pulverised rubber and ammonium nitrate separately and mix it on site without the safety constraints of transporting large quantities of diesel.

The quarry industry recently gave Mrs Payne and her business two awards.

They include the 2017 gold environmental award through the Institute of Quarrying Australia and the Cement concrete Aggregates Australia state award.

Mrs Payne beat publicly listed companies like Boral, Holcim, Hanson and Adelaide Brighton to win the honour and she has long-term plans to the commercialise the explosive. But that's a long way off.

"We the only ones using it," Mrs Payne said.