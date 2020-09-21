Menu
ON-SITE: The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery // Gold Coast Bulletin
Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

Jessica Paul
20th Sep 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 21st Sep 2020 4:50 AM
A 16-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl is in a critical condition and another four teens hospitalised after a horror car crash on the Gold Coast.

Police officers responded to reports of hooning along Burnside Rd at Ormeau on the Gold Coast at about 1.15am this morning.

A QPS spokesman said police attempted to intercept one of the cars involved, but it drove off at high speed.

Police lost sight of the car until it and a second vehicle were found crashed into a creek bed shortly afterwards.

The 16-year-old Warwick girl was a passenger in one of the vehicles, and was immediately transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A QAS spokesman said the girl remains in a critical but stable condition.

Paramedics also treated another teen from Warwick, two teens from Allora, and a 15-year-old girl from Boonah for minor injuries.

All four teens were transported to the Gold Coast Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit were ongoing, and were being overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

