HOUSE FIRE: Crews were called to Rose St last night where a fire had started in the bathroom of a house. Bev Lacey
News

Warwick house catches fire while owners are not home

Elyse Wurm
by
26th Mar 2018 6:33 AM

WARWICK fire crews were called to a house fire on Rose St last night, which started while the occupants were not at home.

Called to the scene at 7.42pm, crews arrived to find a small fire in the bathroom in the back corner of the house.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two trucks, a water tanker and smaller appliance from Warwick all responded to the blaze.

The fire was brought under control and crews left the scene about 9.25pm.

A fire investigation team will return to the home today to determine the cause of the fire.

  • 27th Mar 2018 5:02 PM

