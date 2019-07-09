Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Warwick man noticed his tyre had blown, but just kept on driving.
A Warwick man noticed his tyre had blown, but just kept on driving. Paul Donaldson BUN110717STCK4
Crime

Driver sparks three fires beside highway driving on rim

Elyse Wurm
by
9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC was brought to a standstill on the New England Highway for two hours while firefighters worked to put out three separate grassfires on the roadside that started with a flat tyre.

All the while the Warwick man responsible for starting the blazes says he didn't know they'd ignited.

Peter Andrew Young yesterday pleaded guilty in Warwick Magistrates Court to one count each of driving without due care and attention as well as unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Young got a flat just after the Eight Mile Intersection in March, but continued to drive about 8km up the highway.

It almost disintegrated his tyre but the heat friction also set grass alight, Sgt Wiggan said.

"There were three separate fires about 100m in length," he said.

The court heard the fires destroyed grass along privately owned fences and damaged three telegraph poles.

Sgt Wiggan said police found Young, 51, at Allora.

"He admitted he could see sparks but was unaware of the fires and said he had nowhere to pull over," Sgt Wiggan said.

Lawyer Phil Crook said Young knew the tyre blew out but the spare was impossible to drive on.

"He knew nothing about it (the fires) until he was pulled up by police," Mr Crook said.

Mr Crook asked Magistrate Roger Stark to refrain from disqualifying Young from driving, as he was a heavy vehicle driver but had recently been unemployed.

He'd managed to line up a job from July, Mr Cook said.

But Mr Stark said disqualification would be necessary.

"It's caused damage by way of fires, who knows what could have happened?" Mr Stark said.

"This is simply behaviour which could have led to significant issue, causing fire on the side of the road.

"It's quite bizarre but it's quite an awful decision."

Young was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for two months.

His second charge related to ice-cream, chocolate and other groceries he took from Coles in Warwick in April.

He was fined a further $200 for taking the groceries and ordered to pay $47.80 in restitution.

The conviction for the shoplifting was not recorded.

More Stories

crime driving without due care and attention editors picks grassfires unauthorised dealing with shop goods warwick crime warwick magistrates court
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Rehab centre gets icy response from nearby residents

    premium_icon Rehab centre gets icy response from nearby residents

    News Alleged location of Rocky's drug rehabilitation has sparked outrage.

    • 9th Jul 2019 9:12 AM
    Three people charged over the armed robbery of a local pub

    premium_icon Three people charged over the armed robbery of a local pub

    Crime All three to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning

    Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    premium_icon Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    News Mining activities expected to recommence on Wednesday.

    Local army enthusiast 'humiliated' at Talisman Sabre

    premium_icon Local army enthusiast 'humiliated' at Talisman Sabre

    Offbeat The self-described patriot was refused entry to the event