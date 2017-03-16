Was Canavan 'snubbed' by the LNP or was he just in Japan?

IS he or isn't he?

Confusion surrounded Rockhampton based Senator Matt Canavan's inclusion on the Coalition's newly announced Regional Ministerial Taskforce this week, after reports surfaced that there was no Queensland federal minister present when the taskforce met for the first time on Tuesday.

A statement from Minister Fiona Nash said the taskforce aimed to improve the lives of rural, regional and remote Australians through developing ideas across portfolios such as health, education, transport and infrastructure, employment, industry and communications.

Ms Nash's office said Mr Canavan, who is also the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, was missing from the meeting as he was in Japan.

But The Courier-Mail reports that when queried about the omission, Ms Nash initially identified Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce as the taskforce's Queensland "champion” after serving as a senator for the state for almost a decade.

This was later followed by comments from the Government that Mr Canavan was always on the taskforce.

Speaking to the Morning Bulletin yesterday, Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm said the government was "covering up” the fact that Mr Canavan wasn't on the original list.

But as long as regional Queensland has a voice, does the timing really matter?

Mr Chisholm said it was "quite remarkable” that they had originally set up the regional taskforce with no Queensland representation.

"If you look at (Ms Cash's) original quotes she makes references to Barnaby Joyce being the Queensland representation, this is all just covering up the fact that Matt Canavan wasn't on the original list,” he said.

"It was a big snub to Minister Canavan... It is quite remarkable that he was ignored through this process... It is not as if they can forget he is there.

"Infrastructure and investment (for Queensland) is obviously key, and we know there is high unemployment, particularly in those regional towns, that are just crying out for investment that can deliver jobs and some economy certainty. There wasn't going to be a voice on the committee to help with that.”

In response to the Labor senator, Ms Nash's office said the taskforce was working on national policies.

"These do not stop at the Queensland border because Minister Canavan wasn't here yesterday,” the statement read.

Speculation has been rife that the taskforce was set up to secure regional votes, in a political climate that has seen remote areas, particularly in Queensland, shift towards smaller independent parties such as Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.

But Ms Nash said she had been working on the concept for 20 years, commenting it was "a very, very long-held view” of hers.

Meanwhile, Ms Chisholm said Labor would also be focusing on the regions.

"The Labor party know that there is a challenge for us in those regional areas and we are spending as much time as we can on the ground listening to them and formulating policies that are going to resonate strongly with Queenslanders,” he said.

Mr Canavan's office did not respond to questions regarding the taskforce, but it is understood the Minister is still out of the country.