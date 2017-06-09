Was it aliens or the man in the moon?

NATURAL PHENOMENON: Biloela photographer Julie Whiley's son alerted her to the cloud funnel before she caught it on camera.

THE photo on page 4 of The Morning Bulletin, Monday, June 5, of the spectacular cloud funnel, reminds me of the most astonishing thing I saw coming from the moon in about mid-2007 I think, when I was on the night train which comes from Longreach via Rocky to Brisbane.

Around 10pm, I happened to look out the window and I nearly fell off the seat (truly, and I don't drink) at what I saw.

A massive ultra-bright white light, the width of the moon, was coming straight down to earth.

It was stationary and I wondered where the base of it was.

I've never seen anything like it and moved to the area between carriages to make sure I was seeing what I appeared to be seeing, and yes, it was real and it was breathtaking!

I watched it for about 90 minutes until I fell asleep, in which case the man in the moon, or aliens probably, turned the mega spotlight off.

Are there any astronomers out there who've seen anything like this?

I tried to Google it but was unsuccessful.

T Robertson

The Range