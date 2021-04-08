Premier wants answers over aged care death

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland Health would closely monitor an investigation into how an elderly woman died shortly after getting the COVID vaccine yesterday.

Ms Palaszczuk said a report was being prepared for the coroner after an 82-year-old elderly woman in aged care at Springwood died yesterday within hours of receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I have to get more details," she said.

"Any death is a tragedy and I think they need to look very closely as to were there any other conditions or was it vaccine related."

It comes after Queensland recorded three new cases of the COVID-19 virus, all in hotel quarantine.

"That's zero community transmission," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland Health had surpassed the 100,000 mark for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The three new cases take the state's total since the pandemic began last year to 1500.

Queensland still has 68 active cases.

Ms Palaszczuk, responding to concerns over the safety of the AstraZeneca, said she would rely on the advice of Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

"We take this issue very seriously," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state has gone another day without community transmission. Picture: Tara Croser.

However, Ms Palaszczuk did say as far at a COVID vaccine is concerned, "the benefits outweigh the negatives".

"We didn't even have the option of the vaccine 12 months ago when we started going through this pandemic," she said.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel."

Ms Palaszczuk said the Federal Government was responsible for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in private hospitals.

On the possibility of setting up mass vaccination centres, Ms Palaszczuk said this would depend on the supply of the vaccine.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said last night that any event happening following vaccination "is fully investigated".

"Sadly, more than 1000 people pass in aged care every week. It is inevitable … that this will include people who have been recently vaccinated.

"The medical experts and the Therapeutic Goods Administration will review the specifics of such cases and reach a conclusion based on the facts.

"It can be expected that older and more frail people in an aged care setting may pass away due to progression of underlying disease or natural causes, this does not mean the vaccine has contributed to this."

In the past 24 hours, 10,014 tests for the pandemic virus were performed in Queensland.

It comes after the state recorded six new cases yesterday, all acquired overseas and detected on hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will update on COVID before Australia's medical experts meet after AstraZeneca's jab was linked to blood clots.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will only be given to people aged 30 and over, following new advice from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

