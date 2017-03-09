30°
News

Was the wrong man jailed for Rockhampton murder?

Michelle Gately
| 9th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
PLEA FOR PARDON: A banner calling on justice for Kevin Henry at the 2017 Invasion Day parade in Brisbane.
PLEA FOR PARDON: A banner calling on justice for Kevin Henry at the 2017 Invasion Day parade in Brisbane. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE rumour mill has churned the same message in Rockhampton for 25 years: Kevin Henry didn't do it.

Now Rockhampton journalist Amy McQuire and human rights advocate Martin Hodgson believe there is enough proof to justify a pardon for an innocent man locked up for a quarter of a century while a murderer walked free.

On August 31, 1991, the naked body of a woman was found by a fishermen on the northern bank of the Fitzroy River.

She was identified several days later as Linda (her surname will not be published out of respect for her family), a woman who had recently moved to Rockhampton from South Australia two weeks prior where she had managed a preschool.

She suffered schizophrenia and had been missing for eight days.

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic Toonooba House, where Linda was believed to have been assaulted prior to her body being found, was scoured for clues.

Within roughly a week, police had arrested and charged Henry and three women with Linda's death.

The charges against the women were eventually reduced to grievous bodily harm and they served out their sentences before being released.

But Henry, now 47, is still behind bars unable to get parole despite serving his full 25 year sentence.

Ms McQuire, who grew up in Rockhampton and has returned after some years away, said the case was well-known among the city's Aboriginal community despite receiving little mainstream media coverage since the trial.

"Rumours have always circulated, particularly around the Rockhampton Aboriginal community, that Kevin Henry was innocent because even back at that time, people knew he wasn't the type to do that," she said.

"He was well known as sort of a loner.

"He was in jail before, but for juvenile crimes, which a lot of young Aboriginal men go into jail for.

"He's never been violent, so it was just people didn't believe Kevin had actually done this, but not many people had the resources to start to look at the transcripts and actually show what had actually happened in the judicial process.

"It's just stayed dormant for the past 25 years."

That's where Ms McQuire stepped in.

After interviewing human rights advocate Martin Hodgson, who has worked on dozens of cases internationally as part of the Foreign Prisoner Support Service, she asked him to take a look at Henry's case.

He agreed there were grounds to those rumours and the pair started a solid campaign to prove Henry's innocence.

A year of research led to a podcast, Curtain, which Ms McQuire says will continue until Henry walks free with a pardon.

A pardon from the Queensland Governor is the only option left in this case, with all official appeals exhausted.

Ms McQuire said Henry's conviction relied upon only a confession, which she claims was gathered in unethical circumstances.

She said police didn't follow leads which could have shown Henry had an alibi for the crime and there was no forensic evidence relied on in court.

According to Ms McQuire, race has been the defining feature of this case.

"The victim was an Aboriginal woman and the alleged perpetrator was an Aboriginal man," she said.

"People literally don't care about the lives of Aboriginal women and Aboriginal men.

"I think there's racism around now, but it was very, very outwardly racist back then."

Toonooba House, the rehabilitation centre Linda was linked to, was considered an "intrinsically violent place" by the city's white population.

Ms McQuire said it had been the target of several white vigilante attacks and the murder was ultimately seen as "a black on black crime" which didn't concern the general community.

"I think if the victim was white and the alleged perpetrator was black we'd probably still be talking about it," she said.

"But because the lives of Aboriginal women are so undervalued and ... Aboriginal men are just seen as these violent creatures.

"That's the way the media and the public portray them.

"I think people just didn't care. The thing is we've been trying really hard to get this story out there, but we're finding it very hard because people still don't care.

"This is an Aboriginal man who's been locked up for 25 years for something he didn't do."

While freeing Henry is the focus of the campaign and podcast, Ms McQuire said honouring Linda was equally important.

She said the criminal justice system had failed Linda and her family, who still didn't have much information about her fate.

Add to this that Linda's brother was a death in custody victim and she said the family had gone through much trauma with the justice system.

"I just couldn't stand the fact an Aboriginal man has been locked up for 25 years for a crime he didn't commit and I couldn't stand the fact that Linda's family has had this enduring injustice and it's going to continue hurting them more," Ms McQuire said.

Listen to the podcast at curtainthepodcast.

wordpress.com or subscribe through iTunes.

This is the first in a series of Morning Bulletin reports on the Kevin Henry case.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  jail murder rockhampton rockhampton crime

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Was the wrong man jailed for Rockhampton murder?

Was the wrong man jailed for Rockhampton murder?

Investigators say they've found new leads in 1991 murder case, creating a podcast to push for a pardon to be granted.

'Home invader' refused bail

CRIME SCENE: Units at Elphinstone street where a home invasion occurred on Sunday night.

Magistrate rejects application due to extensive criminal history

UNDER FIRE: NAIF board members earning $500K+

Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan

NAIF board members and LNP slammed by Labor for their pay packets

Is public housing trial the key to securing 'Solar State' title?

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni and Minister for Energy Mark Bailey.

'State's largest landlord' trials solar for Rocky's most vulnerable

Local Partners

Plans for CQUniversity's $15m super campus revealed

State of the art facility on the horizon for Rockhampton

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

10+ jobs to apply for in CQ right now

A welding apprenticeship is among the positions available in Rocky right now.

Looking for a job? Click here.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

From markets to Allsorts Open Mic night

LOCAL TALENT: Thabo Tshuma performs at Allsorts at The Workshop in East St, Rockhampton which will be held tonight.

Clean Up Australia Day and Bird Sale on list

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

Bregoli went viral after taunting the audience with the words “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

Chris Hemsworth crashes this lucky couple's Byron Bay wedding. Courtesy of bluetulipimaging.com.au

Bride had no idea who the movie star was

Lisa Curry voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

JUST five celebs left after Olympian's exit.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson in a scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THE Gold Coast-filmed Kong: Skull Island is a hit with critics.

MKR recap: ‘It’s an insult and bloody un-Australian’

Tim and Kyle in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

In the most Australian MKR episode ever there was one thing wrong.

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 12.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

Living or Investment opportunity in Cooee Bay!

8 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Architecturally designed home located in the heart of Yeppoon’s most popular suburb! The largest of its kind in the area offering the convenience of a stone’s...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $519,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

Views that will last a lifetime!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own ... $199,000

Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own castle? Here is your opportunity, never get built out, spectacular views, at the top of the hill, level home...

Elevated Ocean and Island Views

60 Cocoanut Point Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land Don't miss this opportunity to build your dream home. Located in Seaspray ... $119,000

Don't miss this opportunity to build your dream home. Located in Seaspray on 700m2 of elevated stunning Ocean Views. Positioned only 250 metres from the fantastic...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Fantastic Family Home With Shed In Kawana!

10 Mcilwraith Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

Priced to sell, this fantastic Property, perfectly positioned in a great central location on 708m2, with 2 bay shed, is just brilliant for 1st Home Buyers...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Selling $1.95 million in one month in CQ

Michael Millers

'And it is just the time of the year really, to be honest.'

The 5 homes that show buyers are 'spoilt for choice'

8 Mary St, The Range sold for $256,500 on February 6.

Competition heating up in Rockhampton residential market

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

FOR SALE: Iconic Rocky CBD structure hits the market

Rockhampton's old post office. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The state heritage listed building will be sold at auction in April.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!