'Waste of taxpayers' money': MPs call for funding to be spent elsewhere

Shayla Bulloch | 11th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said money for the $122m postal-plebiscite on same-sex marriage could be better spent on things like aged care.
SUPPORT for aged care, returned servicemen and disaster relief are on the list of things Members for Keppel and Dawson would rather spend $122 million on.

The locals members of each electorate showed their outrage for the "out of touch" Turnbull Government for not holding a free vote in parliament earlier this week for same-sex marriage laws.

Instead, the government decided on a postal vote worth a staggering $122 million.

Dawson MP George Christensen called out his government for a failure to uphold the promise of $110 million on disaster relief for rebuilding areas hit by Cyclone Debbie.

READ | 'What we do is beautiful... but it's not legal': CQ marriage celebrant

Mr Christensen said the government would rather waste money needed by cyclone and flood devastated residents on an unnecessary postal plebiscite.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she supported Mr Christensen's comments but the LNP government "needs to fund its fair share of disaster relief funding regardless of the marriage equality debate."

 

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke shows Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo and Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen (middle) the view over Catseye Bay post Cyclone Debbie clean-up where Mr Christensen thinks money needs to be spent.
Mrs Lauga said the remaining projects have been slashed by the government and provided a statement from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull which stated these projects were "not suitable for funding."

"I'm calling on the Federal Member for Capricornia to stand up and demand a free vote in the Parliament on marriage equality and that her government fund their fair share of disaster recovery funding for Central Queensland," Mrs Lauga said.

"This $180 million marriage equality plebiscite is a total waste of taxpayers' time and money."

Capriconia MP Michelle Landry said marriage equality was too important to be decided by only representatives in parliament.

"There are some issues that are so special and personal, that I believe are best decided by all Australian people," she said.

Ms Landry said although the postal vote was not ideal, it was the next best option.

"The Government will proceed with a voluntary postal plebiscite" she said.

Ms Landry said she would support the preference of the electorate and would vote accordingly.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga george christensen michelle landry postal plebiscite same-sex marriage

