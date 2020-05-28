Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

WATCH: 2.8m high burger built for International Burger Day

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
28th May 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ORDINARILY, today's International Burger Day would be a cause for celebration and gluttony - however, we do not live in ordinary times.

But for one Brisbane southside business, COVID-19 restrictions haven't stopped them from celebrating, attempting to put together a 2.8m high burger to raise money for charity.

 

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell.
J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell.

Mansfield hospitality supply business J.L. Lennard committed to building the burger 10cm higher for every $100 they raised for mental health support organisation Beyond Blue, initially thinking there would only be an 80cm burger.

However, the burger got higher and higher, until it reached the ceiling - literally.

 

 

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes on the ground.
J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes on the ground.

For although there has now been $3100 raised at the time of writing, the burger could not go higher than 2.8m before it hit the roof.

The burger contains 80 patties - the equivalent of 18kg of beef.

Grill master Malcolm Stirling, J.L. Lennard's national sales manager, said that J.L. Lennard commissioned a special steel skewer to help stabilise the burger, but didn't count on the weight and unevenness of the patties.

 

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes on the ground.
J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes on the ground.

He and his two helpers, David Hayes and Curtis Eastwell, employed an elaborate system of twine to help support what Mr Stirling called the "leaning tower of burger".

Mr Stirling said he plans to make the massive burger an annual event, aiming higher and higher each year.

He also said he plans on inviting other burger chains to participate next year, such as Grill'd and Hungry Jacks.

The burger took more than three hours to cook and put together.

While the 2.7m burger is a monster, it falls well short of the likely record.

That is alleged to be Mehilais Pesa cafe in Finland, which created a 16ft burger in 2016.

Click here to donate to J.L. Lennard's Biggest Burger fundraiser.

 

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes with the final burger.
J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes with the final burger.

 

Originally published as WATCH: 2.8m high burger built for International Burger Day

More Stories

Show More
beyond blue burger charity editors picks food international burger day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel owner feeling impact of CQ coronavirus case

        premium_icon Motel owner feeling impact of CQ coronavirus case

        News ‘There is lots of different information from a lot of different sources.’

        200 Blackwater residents tested for COVID-19

        premium_icon 200 Blackwater residents tested for COVID-19

        Health A team of 22 health workers are on the ground testing residents after a man, 30...

        YOU DECIDE: Final vote to find the best burgers in CQ

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Final vote to find the best burgers in CQ

        News VOTE NOW: The top 10 is in! You determine the winner.

        COURT: See who’s facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.