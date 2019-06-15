Menu
Rugby League

WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

by Tanya French
15th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
It was a cracking round of Allan Langer Cup matches with some teams emerging as giant-killers and one prevailing in a thriller. Watch the highlights videos of the three games: Keebra Park v Marsden, PBC v Wavell and Ipswich v St Mary's.

Scroll down to read the recaps and see the highlights videos of the three games: Keebra Park v Marsden, Palm Beach Currumbin v Wavell and Ipswich v St Mary's Toowoomba.

Keebra Park bounced back from a shock loss the previous week, taking down school footy heavyweights Marsden 28-10.

It was a Kade Hill masterclass that proved the difference with the Bulldogs-contracted five-eighth adding a silky touch to Keebra's game.

WATCH THE FULL REPLAY AND READ THE MATCH REPORT HERE or see the highlights in the video player below:

 

 

Meanwhile, Palm Beach Currumbin atoned for their shock loss last week with a dominant 38-4 victory against Wavell.

Wavell was disappointing after their brilliant victory against Keebra Park the previous week.

WATCH THE FULL REPLAY HERE or see the highlights in the video player below

 

 

 

And Langer Cup giant-killers Ipswich State High School continued its winning way snaring a thrilling 30-18 win over St Mary's College Toowoomba.

The scores were locked at 12-all at half time before Ipswich hooker Wyatt So'otaga broke the deadlock six minutes from time.

WATCH THE FULL REPLAY AND READ THE MATCH REPORT HERE or see the highlights in the video player below.

 

