WATCH: 3500 tonne dragline crawls along the Peak Downs

BMA'S MONSTER dragline is on the move in the Bowen Basin, set to make its way down the Peak Downs Hwy this morning.

BMA is moving the Marion 8050 dragline 77km, from Goonyella Riverside Mine to South Walker Creek Mine.

Road restrictions will be in place on the Peak Downs Hwy at Coppabella to make way for the movement.

It was set to make its way initially on Wednesday, but was pushed back for travel on Thursday instead.

The highway may be closed in both directions for up to 15 minutes at a time, while reduced speed limits of 40kmh and single lane traffic may also be required throughout the day.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised all motorists to observe all signage.

