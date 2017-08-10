26°
WATCH: 3500 tonne dragline crawls along the Peak Downs

Campbell Gellie
| 10th Aug 2017 10:31 AM
The Marion 8050 dragline is moving across the Peak Downs Hwy on Thursday.
The Marion 8050 dragline is moving across the Peak Downs Hwy on Thursday. BHP Billiton

BMA'S MONSTER dragline is on the move in the Bowen Basin, set to make its way down the Peak Downs Hwy this morning.

 

BMA is moving the Marion 8050 dragline 77km, from Goonyella Riverside Mine to South Walker Creek Mine.

Road restrictions will be in place on the Peak Downs Hwy at Coppabella to make way for the movement.

It was set to make its way initially on Wednesday, but was pushed back for travel on Thursday instead.

 

The highway may be closed in both directions for up to 15 minutes at a time, while reduced speed limits of 40kmh and single lane traffic may also be required throughout the day.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised all motorists to observe all signage.

Have you snapped a photo of the big piece of machinery? Email your photos to news@dailymercury.com.au

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  bhp bma coppabella dragline goonyella isaac council machinery marian 8050 mining peak downs highway south walker creek mine

