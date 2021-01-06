WATCH: 3m croc spotted near Fitzroy Barrage

A crocodile has been spotted on the bank of the Fitzroy River near the Barrage.

The 3m croc was captured on film earlier this week.

Rockhampton Regional Council acting mayor Neil Fisher said the Department of Environment regularly received sighting reports along the Fitzroy River, and urged people to be ‘crocwise’ whenever they were near the water.

“Although this crocodile has not displayed any threatening behaviour we are urging people to be vigilant and practice crocwise safety,” he said.

“Crocodiles are a vital part of the Australian ecosystem and are commonly found in waterways such as the Fitzroy River.

“This crocodile was filmed on the bank of the river opening its mouth and demonstrating normal crocodile behaviour. This behaviour is not considered threatening or concerning.”

Cr Fisher said the council had reported the sighting, but the department advised a removal was not necessary as the crocodile did not behave dangerously.

He said the sighting was a reminder not to fish illegally at the barrage fish ladder.

“Fishing is banned 400m upstream and 400m downstream of the barrage to help preserve fish stocks,” Cr Fisher said.

“However, staying away from known crocodile habitat also seems like a pretty good reason to me.

“We’ve recently seen some children illegally fishing just 20m from where this croc was spotted, so please make sure you and your family are staying safe and not breaking the law.”

Fitzroy River Water and the Department of Environment and Science are erecting signs at the barrage to warn the public of the crocodile’s presence.

A 2.5m pregnant female was recently captured in the Fitzroy River and moved to Koorana Crocodile Farm.