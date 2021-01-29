Menu
Lakes Creek Road seven-car pileup.
News

WATCH: 7-cars piled up on Lakes Creek Road

Melanie Plane
29th Jan 2021 4:55 PM
UPDATE 5.30PM: Three people were taken to hospital after a seven vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road at Berserker Thursday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the trio was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital with all in stable conditions.

Traffic is now flowing in the area.

UPDATE 4.15PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Berserker.

She said paramedics were assessing eight people, who were all in stable conditions.

The incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.

Emergency services at the scene of a seven vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Berserker on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Emergency services at the scene of a seven vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Berserker on Friday, January 29, 2021.

BREAKING 4PM: Seven vehicles are reportedly involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Road on Rockhampton’s northside.

Initial reports suggest the vehicles have collided nose-to-tail and at least eight people are being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emerency Services are on scene.

Queensland Police Service are conducting traffic control.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

