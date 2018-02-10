VIDEO: Fireys, paramedics, cops on scene of Rocky highway blaze Amber Hooker Full Profile Login to follow

SMOKE has shrouded the Old Capricorn Highway in Gracemere after a rubbish fire flared to a bushfire this afternoon.

Currently seven fire crews are on scene near Reservoir Rd and the Queensland Police Service have been called in as visibility is severely reduced in the area.

Police are reportedly shutting down parts of the road off the Capricorn Highway.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Queensland Ambulance Service were also called in earlier to treat firefighters for exhaustion, and a crew remains on standby.

The initial call came through at 1.35pm, and currently seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene battling the blaze.

A firefighter working to contain a blaze which broke out near the water reservoir in Gracemere.

The fire is reportedly in the vicinity of Reservoir St, which links the Old Capricorn Highway to McLaughlin St which runs adjacent to the Capricorn Highway.

As of 5.20pm two rural units from Gracemere and Alton Downs were backburning, and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service truck was at the scene.

The QFES warn smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area, and urge locals close their doors and windows.

Keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The Lost Pet Coordinator Rockhampton Region has issued a warning that the water tower hill is alight and firefighers are trying to contain the blaze.

They ask if anyone finds injured wildlife to please contact the Facebook page and they can put you in contact with a local wildlife carer.

If in need, Wild Life Rockhampton can be contacted on 0429 469 453.