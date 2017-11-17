WATCH: A sneak peek at Rocky riverbank's stand out art piece

Preview of Alluvia by Tom Borgas. The Rockhampton riverside public art project. interpretive panels from exhibition with exhibition Curator, Alexandra Nitschke.

A UNIQUE blend of old and new, framing the Fitzroy River and Mount Morgan and linking them with Rockhampton's CBD.

A bold sculpture will soon take pride of place on the newly transformed riverbank, but the Rockhampton Art Gallery is giving the community a sneak peek of the piece.

Artist Tom Borgas has designed a striking installation, Alluvia, which will stand about 3.6m and is set to become a shining feature of the precinct as it rises from the ground in two halves.

The structure will be made from folded, welded and dressed aluminium sheeting painted luminous gold and black with vehicle paint to withstand the elements.

It's a piece which the community will be invited to interact with, including the ability to walk through the 75cm gap between the two formations.

Rockhampton Art Gallery curator Alexandra Nitschke said the exhibition, which runs until Sunday, February 25, was designed to give a broader understanding for the creation.

"The exhibition incorporates works that have a similar aesthetic and ideas behind them or sit in line with the public art riverside sculpture,” she said.

The works on display have travelled from Adelaide and are accompanied in the exhibition space by an explanation of Alluvia and the design process.

"It gives a bit of detail into the artist's background and also some of the finer details like the height of the sculpture and what it's made of,” Ms Nitschke said.

Ms Nitschke said public art was key to creating a strong sense of place and community and Alluvia would be no different.

Given the exhibition will run over the school holidays, there are plenty of opportunities for all ages to enjoy the gallery.

The Alluvia exhibition will include a make space for younger ones, where they can create their own public artworks and a range of other activities.

The exhibition space will also include a sculpture which visitors can change themselves by adding to it.

The Happy Birthday Play School: Celebrating 50 Years exhibition also continues, with a range of child-friendly activities.