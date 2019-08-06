Menu
Halfback Peyton Jenkins will be a key figure for St Brendan's in the Aaron Payne Cup final on Thursday.
Rugby League

Watch Aaron Payne Cup final on our website

Pam McKay
by
6th Aug 2019 1:05 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's College are steeling for an epic battle against Kirwan State High in the Aaron Payne Cup grand final on Thursday.

The game will be played at Townsville's 1300Smiles Stadium at 5.25pm, the curtain raiser to the North Queensland Cowboys versus Brisbane Broncos clash.

READ: Skipper's heroic play in St Brendan's epic semi-final

READ: Aaron Payne Cup semi-final showdown

READ: RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's boarder gunning for glory

READ: St Brendan's eye top spot in Aaron Payne Cup

The Morning Bulletin will livestream the final, and the link will be at the top of the home page just before kick-off on Thursday.

St Brendan's booked their place in the final with a hard-fought victory over league powerhouse and 2019 Confraternity Shield winners Ignatius Park a fortnight ago.

Co-captain Bill Gunning scored with just two minutes on the clock to seal the 16-14 come-from behind win.

After a disappointing end to the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg in July, St Brendan's are ready to make amends in Townsville and in the GIO Cup semi-finals in Brisbane later this term.

1300smiles stadium aaron payne cup brisbane broncos kirwan state high school north queensland cowboys rugby league st brendan's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

