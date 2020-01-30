WATCH: Adani builds massive excavator, $700m in contracts

THE Adani Carmichael mine and rail project is rumbling along, notching up two more impressive milestones - $700 million in contracts awarded and the completed construction of its massive new excavator.

Adani Australia proudly shared the news on Thursday that it had crossed the $700 million threshold in contract announcements in what promises to provide bountiful jobs and business opportunities for regional Queensland communities.

To date, Adani Australia has announced contracts for Martinus Rail and Decmil on the Carmichael rail project, which are delivering $100 million and $40 million contracts from Rockhampton respectively.

MAP: Adani's rail line will connect the Carmichael Mine to the Abbott Point Terminal.

Townsville's Mendi Group has also recently been awarded a $15 million contract for civil engineering works, while Wagners is delivering a $35 million contract to build and operate the quarry which will provide materials for supporting infrastructure.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said the value of contracts awarded was reflected in the volume of work and progress that had been made on construction since the final approvals were received in June 2019.

"We have been busy getting on with the job of delivering our mine and rail project for the benefit of all Queenslanders and in particular people in regional Queensland," Mr Dow said.

"The mine and rail construction sites are a hive of activity. Our contractors are expanding our worker's accommodation villages and building new ones, assembling equipment, building roads and dams, doing earthworks and delivering our environmental management systems among other things."

Lucas Dow, CEO Adani Australia.

Despite the arrival of the wet season, Mr Dow said construction was progressing to schedule and with more than 200 workers on site at any given time, supported by staff in Adani Mining headquarters in Townsville, the Rockhampton Business Centre and Adani Australia's office in Brisbane.

The on-site workforce was expected to increase significantly over the coming weeks when construction of our three temporary rail accommodation camps were completed, adding a further 1200 beds.

"We remain on track to deliver 1500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up phase of our Mine and Rail Project," he said.

"The build and delivery of heavy machinery is also progressing, with Adani's first 600 tonne mining excavator now complete and ready to get to work.

NEW EQUIPMENT: It took eight weeks for Adani Australia to build their massive 600 tonne excavator which will now go to work on the Carmichael Mine Project.

"The excavator was built on-site over an eight week period, while the first of more than two dozen trucks will soon begin the 300km journey from Mackay assembly yards to site."

He said the operations of the rail camps would be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works were coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply from Townsville, telecommunications from Mackay, pre-strip mining, rail track laying and rail camp construction from Rockhampton and many other regional businesses and locations across regional Queensland which were benefiting from the project.

Anyone interested can register their interest online.