WATCH: All you need to know about Rocky Queen's Baton visit

L-R Tony Wilson (RRC) and Inspector Chris Lawson (Queensland Police) with a map of the baton relay route through Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK150318cbaton1

WHEN the Queen's Baton is carried through Rockhampton on March 23, it will go on a journey of the town's elite sporting history.

Highlights will include the Kenrick Tucker velodrome, North Rockhampton cricket grounds, the Fitzroy River and the North and South Rockhampton pool.

"A lot of effort went into telling stories about the past achievements and hopefully in process it will inspire the next round... of up-and-coming Commonwealth stars,” Rockhampton region councillor Neil Fisher said.

Baton Relay preparations: The Rockhamton Regional Council and Queensland Police have joined forces to ensure the Baton Relay through Rockhampton can be enjoyed by the whole community.

At 4.32pm, the baton will be travelling via Dragon Boat from one side of the river to the other, something that Cr Fisher described as "one of the highlights” of the relay.

Rockhampton police are urging locals to have "patience” to plan ahead for road closures.

Quay St will be closed throughout the race, with the riverbank also expected to be affected.

Commonweath Games Baton Relay route through Rockhampton.

"The baton will be starting at the Kenrick Tucker velodrome and will be travelling down Berserker St, High St, then onto Musgrave Rd,” Capricornia Police District Inspector Chris Lawson said.

"All of the traffic on Musgrave Rd won't be able to travel in a southbound direction.

"Park your vehicle away from closed roads and walk down to where the baton is going past and wave at some of our local champions carrying the baton.”

Insp Lawson said the new bridge will be the preferred travel route.

Councillor Tony Williams urged people to check the council's website for maps and announcements about road closures during the race.

As the baton travels along its route, each road will be reopened and have the barriers removed as it passes, which will allow for the flow of traffic again.