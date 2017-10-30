WATCH: Amazing footage of backyard snake devouring crow

A Carpet snake struggles to get its mouth around a crow in a Rockhampton back yard.

GLEN Franklin was minding his own business at home when he noticed a large carpet snake wrestling with a crow on the grass below his bird-feeder.

"I never see them on the ground here, the crows. So he must've got him in the tree and fell out himself,” Mr Franklin said.

Snake swallowing a crow: Talk about eyes bigger than its belly. A Carpet snake struggles to get its mouth around a crow it has just caught. Video CHRIS ISON

A classified advertiser with the Morning Bulletin for most of his working life, the now retired Koongal man has lived in his home for 50 years.

He has become used to the friendly neighbourhood snake that he says regularly takes care of pests for the neighbouring houses.

"He's like my mate,” Glen said this afternoon as the snake set about a big feed.

"This is the first time I've seen him do that. They like catching field mice and mountain rats. They keep [the numbers] down for us.”

Video footage clearly shows the carpet snake coiled around the body of the limp crow, and slowly but surely swallowing the bird down its extended jaw.

Glen is currently recovering from a knee injury and intends to continue enjoying his beautiful backyard, snake or no snake.

Glen Franklin was suprised as he made his way to the letter box today to find the neighbourhood's resident carpet snake had snagged a crow in his back yard. Chris Ison ROK301017csnake3

He is a passionate garden enthusiast who takes great pride in his wide array of potted plants, large backyard, and in particular, a pair of 12 and 30-year-old Bonsai trees.

"I visited a monastery over in China and they were growing them. Two of the monks, that was their job: looking after the bonsai. They used to supply them to the hotel where I was staying and the hotel had like niches in the wall and they'd swap them every week with a new bonsai ... the bonsais were about as thick as my arm.”

The born-and-bred Rockhampton man has always loved his hometown, but had the time of his life travelling across the globe in 1993.

"My second son used to be chef and his company sent him to the opening of a new big hotel over in Hong Kong so I'd go over there and see them and decided I'd do china, and after that I did Africa.”