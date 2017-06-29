Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

IT'S an experience some could only dream of and which could come with a hefty pricetag.

But one visitor to Great Keppel Island was lucky enough to swim with dolphins for free after a chance encounter over the weekend in the island's crystal clear waters.

Sean Appleton captured the magical moment on film and his post on social media caused a sensation.

Dolphins at GKI: Sean Appleton filmed these dolphins near Putney Beach on GKI.

The part-owner of GKI Hideaway had taken some people from equipment hire business Yeppoon Jets over to the island to test some new electric stand-up paddle boards.

The group set up on Putney Beach and tested the boards when they spotted the dolphins in near the Hideaway.

Sean took everyone back out on the boat closer to the dolphins as they moved further out to sea, switched the motors off and marvelled at nature's beauty.

He said one of the girls from Yeppoon Jets, who was visiting from New Zealand, jumped in the water with the dolphins.

"I thought they might try and take off when she got into the water, but they were more than happy to let her swim around with them," Sean said.

"She was just over the moon about being able to swim with them."

Sean said they spent about 20 minutes swimming around the boat before leaving.

It's not an uncommon sight for those regularly visiting GKI and a jewel in the region's tourism crown.

"There's dolphins out there all the time, but this time of year June, July, August seems to be the start where you do get a lot of dolphins in the bay," Sean said.

"As far as tourism goes it's a great thing.

"That makes a huge difference for people, especially if they're not from the area."

Sean said this time of year people could also catch a glimpse of whales around the Capricorn Coast while travelling on the water.

While there are strict safety rules for boaties, Sean said it was a great opportunity to see an amazing natural sight.

"You'll see half a dozen boats gathered around in the circle and the whales don't move on," he said.