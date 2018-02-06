Watch: Armed Bob Marley fan holds up Rocky convenience store

A staff member at the Foodworks in Gracemere follows the demands of an armed robber by putting money into a bag. Police have praised the way staff handled the situation.

UPDATE: Police have updated the appearance description of the man who last night robbed the Gracemere Foodworks.

The man is said to be caucasian with a dark olive complexion.

A KNIFE-WIELDING thief wearing a Bob Marley backpack took off with about $2500 from the Gracemere Foodworks at 8.05pm last night.

The offender left the premises and was said by police to have fled down Laurie St towards Russell St.

The man was described as approximately 170cm tall, "aboriginal in appearance" with a dark olive complexion and a proportionate build.

He was wearing dark clothes at the time of the offence with a red bandanna around his face.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey addressed media this morning and said that the man used a "hunting knife" as a weapon.

"We're keeping an open mind at this stage but it appears some type of planning has occurred given that he's attended there with a knife," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Gracemere Foodworks at knife-point about 8pm yesterday. Win News

"He's made threats towards the persons to hand over the cash and he swore at them a couple of times that if they didn't comply with his demands he would jump the counter."

Police crews and dog squads attended the scene shortly after the incident but where unable to locate the offender "due to the high volume of traffic in that area".

There were three people working at the Foodworks at the time, including a 14 and a 17 year old.

"One person behind the counter has complied and we commend them on that," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Obviously we don't want any further injuries and luckily in this instance no person was injured.

"We will be looking at their mental health and monitoring that and we will be offering them support services."

Rockhampton police are urging anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police station.