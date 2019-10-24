Watch: Massive boulder smashes into Far North highway

NEW video has been released of a spectacular rock fall near Rex Lookout.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads was conducting safety works on the Captain Cook Hwy earlier this month.

It involved workers dislodging rocks that could pose a risk to motorists driving on that stretch of highway.

The TMR safety works were conducted near Rex Lookout.

In the video, workers push down a loose rock, which then bounced on to the highway before resting on the other side of the road and out of harm's way.

"We thank the community for their patience as we worked to ensure the safety of motorists," the Department said on their Facebook page.

The safety works were completed last weekend.